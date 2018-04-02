Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Clacket Lane services

A driver has died and four of his passengers have been injured, two seriously, in a crash on the M25.

A blue BMW left the motorway between junctions 6 and 5 and hit a tree at about 02:40 BST, Surrey Police said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene near Clacket Lane services. His next of kin have been informed.

The four injured passengers have been receiving hospital treatment. Police are appealing for witnesses.