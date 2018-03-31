Image copyright Shoreham Fort Image caption Vandals targeted the original brickwork of Shoreham Fort

Graffiti scribbled on a 19th Century fort in West Sussex is being treated as an "aggravated heritage crime".

The Scheduled Ancient Monument at Shoreham-by-Sea's harbour was tagged on two sides, Sussex Police said.

It is believed to have happened sometime between 17:30 on Monday and 15:30 BST on Thursday.

PC Mike Harvey said: "Any crimes committed on the site which directly affect it are treated as aggravated heritage crimes."

Anyone recognising the graffiti is asked to contact officers.