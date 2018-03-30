Image copyright Facebook Image caption Katherine Brewster, 27, was reportedly last seen walking barefoot into a forest in Brazil

A British woman has gone missing from a Brazilian meditation retreat.

Katherine Brewster, 27, from Seaford, East Sussex, was last seen on Sunday, reportedly walking barefoot into a dense forest.

She had taken only her passport and credit card, leaving all her other belongings behind, according to the couple who reported her missing.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was in contact with the local police and assisting her family.

Ms Brewster's disappearance was reported missing by the family she had been staying with in Dom Jose village in Alpestre, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

In a Facebook post, Neli da Terra said she was "a guest for a period of 32 days, in search of a contact with earth and nature, always with a quiet behavior and relationship and without causing any damage to the community and our family".

"We don't know what happened... we're all looking forward to a positive outcome."