Image copyright PA Image caption Police cordoned off the scene of the double shooting in St Leonards

A man accused of shooting dead a mother and daughter at their home with a stolen gun has made his first appearance before a crown court.

Craig Savage, 35, is accused of murdering Michelle Savage, 32, and Heather Whitbread, 53, in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, East Sussex, on 16 March.

A provisional trial date was set for 30 August when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court via video link from Lewes Prison.

He is next due in court on 17 April when he is expected to enter a plea.

Mr Savage, of no fixed address, is also charged with robbery after a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition were stolen from the town's 1066 Target Sports centre on the day of the shooting, and of threatening a member of staff with violence.