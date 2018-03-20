Image copyright PA Image caption Police cordoned off the scene of the double shooting in St Leonards

A man accused of shooting dead a mother and daughter at their home with a stolen gun has appeared in court charged with murder.

Craig Savage, 35, is accused of killing Michelle Savage, 32, and Heather Whitbread, 53, in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, East Sussex, on 16 March.

He held his head in his hands when he appeared via video link at Brighton Magistrates' Court.

Mr Savage is next due to appear at a crown court on Wednesday or Thursday.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is also charged with robbery after a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition were stolen from the town's 1066 Target Sports centre on the day of the shooting.

Suzanne Soros, prosecuting, said he stands accused of threatening a member of sports centre staff with violence in order to steal the weapon before smashing a window at the house in Bexhill Road.

Mr Savage has been remanded in custody.