A woman was left "humiliated" by two carers at a specialist care home, a judge has said, sentencing the pair.

Danny Dias and Wyn Ellis worked in the High Noon adult care home in Pulborough, West Sussex.

They were convicted of ill treatment and wilful neglect in February and sentenced earlier at Worthing Magistrates' Court.

Dias filmed himself tying a woman's legs together and he and Ellis were heard laughing while she tried to walk.

They then shouted at her as she fell over and tried to crawl towards them.

Dias then sent the footage to another member of staff at the home operated by Arundel Care Services & Arundel Domiciliary Care Services Ltd who then reported them to police, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Dias, 57, of Linfield Copse, Thakeham had pleaded guilty at Horsham Magistrates' Court on 26 February to ill treatment.

Ellis, 57, of St Marys Close, Littlehampton was found guilty after a one-day trial on the same date at the same court of wilfully neglecting a person without capacity.

Staff members sacked

Sentencing the pair at Worthing Magistrates' Court, District Judge Christopher James said they had "fallen far short of the duty expected of them" and their victim had been "left humiliated".

Imposing 12-month community orders on both, he ordered Dias to do 240 hours unpaid work, and Ellis 140 hours.

The home supports people with complex needs, including learning disabilities, sensory impairment and health related needs.

A spokeswoman for the care home providers said: "Arundel Care Services will always seek criminal proceedings against any individual in our organisation who has been found to have mistreated a vulnerable adult and contravened safeguarding procedures."

She said both Dais and Ellis had been sacked.

"We welcome the sentences that have been given today."