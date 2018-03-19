Image copyright PA Image caption Police cordoned off the scene of the double shooting in St Leonards

A man has been charged with murdering a mother and daughter who were shot dead at their home in East Sussex.

Craig Savage, 35, of no fixed address, is accused of killing the two women and also robbery in relation to the theft of a firearm and ammunition.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

Heather Whitbread, 53, and Michelle Savage, 32, died at the scene at their home in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Friday night.

Mr Savage is due to appear before Brighton magistrates via video link.