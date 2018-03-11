Two dead in A2 crash near Bluewater
- 11 March 2018
Two people have died in a crash in Kent.
They were killed in an incident between a VW Polo and a VW Golf on the A2 near the junction for Bluewater and Bean at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the vehicles had been travelling on the London-bound carriageway.
The road was closed while investigations took place and it has since reopened. No further details have been released.