Two dead in A2 crash near Bluewater

  • 11 March 2018

Two people have died in a crash in Kent.

They were killed in an incident between a VW Polo and a VW Golf on the A2 near the junction for Bluewater and Bean at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the vehicles had been travelling on the London-bound carriageway.

The road was closed while investigations took place and it has since reopened. No further details have been released.

