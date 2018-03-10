Sussex

Cyclist injured in Deal suspected hit-and-run crash

  • 10 March 2018
Bowling Green Lane, Deal Image copyright Kent Police
Image caption A cyclist was struck by a car in Bowling Green Lane, Deal, on Friday

A cyclist has been left with serious head injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash.

The man was struck by a car in Bowling Green Lane, Deal, at about 20:10 GMT on Friday.

He also suffered rib and internal injuries and was air lifted to Kings College Hospital, Kent Police said appealing for witnesses.

A 42-year-old man, from the town, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites