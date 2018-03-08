Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emma and Rob Beeney

Jurors trying a man accused of causing a woman's death when a generator fell off a truck can consider verdicts on lesser charges, a judge has directed.

The generator fell off Stephen Dudley's flatbed lorry as he drove from Ashford to Brighton in August 2016.

The 60kg generator fell off in Etchingham, killing pedestrian Emma Beeney and injuring her husband Rob.

Mr Dudley denies causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image caption Stephen Dudley was driving the flatbed lorry for a construction firm before the incident

During his summing up in the trial Judge Guy Anthony told jurors that as well as guilty and not guilty verdicts on those charges, he would also accept a guilty verdicts on the lesser count of causing death by careless driving, and on one count of careless driving.

Mrs Beeney, 40, an army warrant officer based in Andover, Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The judge reminded the jury of the prosecution's case that the cause of the incident was the defendant's failure to strap down the load.

The defence argued it was the combination of "very unlucky" events, including a lack of training for construction firm worker Mr Dudley, the uneven crossing and the low-sided vehicle.

Image caption Eyewitnesses saw Mr Dudley driving "too fast", the court was told

Judge Anthony said Mr Dudley admitted to police that he did not secure the generator with straps and there were "incriminating parts" in his police interviews, but his decision not to give evidence in the trial was not proof of guilt.

He re-capped evidence from Danny Turner, the manager of Applewood construction where Mr Dudley was working at the time.

Mr Turner said he had previously "seen the defendant using straps to secure loads" and that he seemed competent.

He said he had not given Mr Dudley training as he "obviously didn't need it".

The jury has retired to consider its verdict.