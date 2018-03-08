Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage of the boat before and after it sank has been released.

The watchkeeper on a vessel that hit another boat, sinking it and killing three anglers, was distracted by social media, accident investigators found.

Mircea Ilie, Irinel Popovici, and Traian Dumitrache died on 6 August when their boat sank at night off Shoreham harbour, West Sussex.

All would have survived had they been wearing lifejackets, a report found.

The boat's sole survivor, a 45-year-old man, was found clinging to a buoy five hours after the impact.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch found the collision between the anglers' boat James 2 and commercial fishing vessel Vertrouwen occurred because "neither vessel was keeping a proper lookout".

The watchkeeper on the Vertrouwen was "distracted" by social media on his mobile phone and work on his laptop, and was unaware of the collision, which happened about 1.6 miles (2.6km) offshore.

The anglers - brothers-in-law Mr Ilie, 43, Mr Popovici, 41, and friend Mr Dumitrache, 51 - were Romanian nationals living in Brighton and London.

All were intoxicated on beer and whisky, and focused on looking for mackerel.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Traiam Dumitrache was pronounced dead on 6 August

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mircea Ilie (left) and Irinel Popovici were among four fisherman whose boat sank off Shoreham

When the Vertrouwen emerged over James 2 as a "large black shadow with two bright floodlights", the anglers "suddenly realised the danger".

Mr Mircea started the engine but there was not enough time to get away.

When the vessel hit, its wash flooded James 2, sinking it in less than two minutes.

The report found the boat:

Was vulnerable to flooding because of a shallow section of the back of the boat where the motor sat

Had sub-standard navigation lights

Lacked basic safety equipment, including a fog horn or distress flares

Image copyright MAIB Image caption James 2 sank after it was struck by commercial vessel Vertrouwen

The report adds: "If the sea anglers had been able to raise the alarm and been wearing lifejackets or buoyancy aids, all four of them would almost certainly have survived."

Recommendations to improve standards of watchkeeping have been made to Vertrouwen's owners, Macduff Shellfish (Scotland) Ltd, and editors of major sea angling publications have been urged to print the safety lessons raised in the report.