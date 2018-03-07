Image caption The i360 tower was made by the same people behind the popular London Eye attraction

Brighton's i360 can no longer describe itself as the world's tallest moving observation tower, advertising watchdogs have ruled.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the claim was misleading because there were other towers with moving platforms which were taller.

Bosses at the i360 said its claim was based on the definition of "measuring a specified distance from top to bottom".

The attraction still holds the record for the most slender tower.

Live: More news across the South East

Steve Bax, executive director of British Airways i360, said: "While the ASA ruling was disappointing it does not change our position as a world-class attraction which is giving inspiration and delight to hundreds of thousands of people every year."

The 531ft (161m) tower offers views of up to 26 miles of the Sussex coastline. Visitors ascend in a 360-degree curved-glass pod.