Image caption The company may roll out the scheme nationwide in autumn

High street food chain Pret A Manger is to trial a deposit return scheme for its plastic bottles.

The company said it would add 10p to the cost of its plastic bottles, and refund the money when customers returned them to the store.

It hopes the trial will go ahead in Brighton in April.

Chief executive Clive Schlee said if it was successful the scheme could be rolled out across the country in the autumn.

He said: "The aim is to understand how many bottles are returned and to see if it encourages more customers to opt for a reusable bottle.

"We will, of course, reinvest any unclaimed deposits in future sustainability work."

Brighton was chosen due to Pret having three shops in the city and residents being "highly attuned to the environment", he added.

According to trade organisation Plastics Europe, the UK uses 3.7m tonnes of plastic a year.

In January Theresa May called plastic waste one of the "environmental scourges of our time".