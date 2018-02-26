Sussex

Teenager killed when hit by bus on Brighton seafront is named

  • 26 February 2018
Marine Parade, Brighton Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The bus was travelling on the westbound carriageway when it hit the teenager

A teenager hit by a bus and killed on Brighton sea front has been named as Alfie Harbord.

The 15-year-old was walking on Marine Parade, close to Burlington Street, at about 00:50 GMT on Saturday when he was struck on the westbound carriageway.

Alfie, of Bonchurch Road, Brighton, was taken to hospital but died soon after.

The Brighton & Hove Bus and Coach Company said it was working with the police and had begun an internal investigation.

An inquest will be opened into Alfie's death next week.

