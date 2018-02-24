Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The bus was travelling on the westbound carriageway when it hit the teenager

A 15-year-old boy was hit by a bus and killed while walking on Brighton sea front in the early hours.

The boy was walking on Marine Parade close to Burlington Street at just before 01:00 GMT when he was hit by a bus on the westbound carriageway.

The Brighton & Hove Bus and Coach Company said its driver had been left "utterly distraught".

Any witnesses have been asked to contact Sussex Police's serious collision unit.

The bus company said it was working with the police and had begun an internal investigation.

A spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends who must be absolutely devastated.

"Our driver is utterly distraught. We are giving him our complete support during this awful time for all concerned."