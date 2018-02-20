Award-winning Hastings pier for sale after charity folds
A pier transformed into an architectural prize-winner after being ravaged by fire is being sold.
Hastings Pier which originally opened in 1872 was almost completely destroyed in a fire in 2010.
Heritage Lottery Funding saw the Grade II listed pier rebuilt but the charity running it went bust last year.
Administrators tasked real estate company GVA with finding a buyer for the freehold. A spokesman for the firm said they are considering all offers.
Richard Baldwin of GVA said: "Hastings Pier has undergone a remarkable transformation.
"The pier is unique, and offers a custodian the opportunity to acquire a piece of Britain's seaside heritage, with great potential as a leisure destination."
The 280m (919ft) long pier was restored and reopened to the public in April 2016.
In 2017 it won the RIBA Stirling Prize for architecture.
Just a month later the Hastings Pier Charity confirmed it had failed to raise enough money for the pier to reach self-funding status, at which point Adam Stephens and Finbarr O'Connell of Smith & Williamson took over running the site.