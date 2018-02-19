Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The attack was filmed on a mobile phone by someone passing by

A student left with broken teeth when a man smashed a bottle in his face has returned to university after undergoing surgery.

Yehsung Kim, 20, from South Korea, was attacked as he walked down North Street in Brighton on 15 October.

He returned home after a fundraising campaign collected almost £3,000 to pay for his dental treatment.

Mr Kim has returned to Brighton to continue his studies at the University of Sussex.

Sussex Police said its investigations were continuing but no-one had been charged over the attack.

Mr Kim said he had worried about how he could continue with his studies but was "really touched that so many people fundraised for me".

"I felt there are so many good people out there," he added.

Mr Kim, who is studying international relations and international development, said: "I couldn't eat anything solid for about a month because I couldn't get the dental treatment. I was just able to drink. It really had a bad impact on me.

"I sometimes look at people and ask myself whether they could attack me again. There are so many dangerous people here."