Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The pair died at the scene of the crash

Floral tributes have been left for a teenage boy and his grandfather who were killed when their car was hit by a train on a level crossing.

The pair, named locally as Will Hallett, 15, and Barry Hearnshaw, 72, died at the scene in West Sussex.

Police and rail investigators are working to establish how the crash happened at Barns Green on Saturday.

British Transport Police said the family of the victims is being supported by specialist officers.

Image caption People have started to lay floral tributes at the scene

No-one on the train was injured in the crash, which happened at 08:47 GMT.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch was informed and has sent investigators to the scene.

As a service of remembrance was held in nearby Itchingfield on Sunday, lay reader Carol Shepherd said the whole community was "reeling with the shock".