Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene just before 09:00 GMT on Saturday

A service of remembrance has been held for a boy and his grandfather who died when their car was struck by a train at a level crossing in West Sussex.

The 72-year-old man and his 15-year-old grandson were pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at the Barns Green crossing in Horsham on Saturday.

Carol Shepherd, Lay Reader at St Nicolas Church in Itchingfield, said the whole community was in shock.

"We feel for the family terribly. They're well known," she said.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's service, Ms Shepherd told BBC Sussex there would be a minute's silence and a candle would be lit.

"We'll be praying for the family and the village because the young boy, I believe, was into football. His grandfather was well known," she said.

"They're going to be hurting and they are going to need a lot of compassion."

Image copyright Dani Antelo Image caption Investigations into the cause of the collision are continuing

No-one on the train was injured in the crash, which happened at 08:47 GMT.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the family of the victims were being supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp Brett Walker said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

"Our officers have been working at the scene to ensure we gain as much information about how the collision happened."

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed, and sent two of its investigators to the scene on Saturday.