Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene just before 09:00 GMT

Two people have died after a car was struck by a train at a level crossing in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Barns Green level crossing, in Horsham, at 08:47 GMT. There are no other reported injuries.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) attended alongside Sussex Police and paramedics.

Southern said trains would be affected for the rest of the day, with buses in place between Horsham and Pulborough.

BTP said the two people were pronounced dead at the scene and officers are "working to identify them and inform their family".

The force added: "At present, officers are currently examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck."

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.