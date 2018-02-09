Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police sealed off the area in Sompting

A baton round has been used to arrest a man who was reported to be holding a handgun and making threats to kill.

Sussex Police sealed off the area in Sompting on Thursday evening and 90 minutes later disarmed the 23-year-old.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police said the weapon was found to be a ball-bearing gun and said the man also had an electronic stun gun. Officers said no-one was hurt.

The man remained in custody on Friday.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The man had been reported to have a handgun