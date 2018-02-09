Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The suspect is thought to be missing a front tooth

A man was seriously injured escaping from an armed intruder who burst into his house.

Police said a couple were confronted by the intruder as they answered the door to their Hastings home at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday.

The man then climbed out of a window on to the roof to get away, but fell to the ground. He was treated for several injuries including a punctured lung.

Officers have now released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to.

The injured man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, Sussex Police said.

'Frightening ordeal'

The suspect is described as black, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build and had been wearing a hooded green top.

He is believed to be missing one of his front teeth.

The intruder is thought to have left the scene in a dark saloon car.

Det Sgt Sophie McGarel said the couple suffered "a frightening ordeal" and urged anyone with information to contact them.