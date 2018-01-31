Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George Bell was Bishop of Chichester from 1929 until his death in 1958

A new allegation has been made against the late Bishop George Bell who was accused after his death of abusing a young girl, the BBC understands.

Last year, a review found failings in the way the Church investigated claims against the ex-Bishop of Chichester.

Those claims related to a woman known as Carol, but it is understood the new claims relate to a different person.

The Church said fresh information had been received and police informed. Police are assessing the information.

A statement issued by the Church said: "The Church of England's National Safeguarding Team has received fresh information concerning Bishop George Bell.

"Sussex Police have been informed and we will work collaboratively with them."

The statement said the fresh information was received following the publication of last year's Carlile Review.

The Church said it would commission an "independent investigation" of the developments, adding: "As this is a confidential matter we will not be able to say any more about this until inquiries have concluded."

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed the force had received the information and said: "The information will be assessed in order to establish what further enquiries need to be made."