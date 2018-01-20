Image copyright PA Image caption The British Airways flight to Mauritius was delayed by over two hours

A pilot was taken off a flight from Gatwick Airport after fears were raised he was drunk.

The British Airways flight to Mauritius on Thursday was delayed and the pilot replaced, BA said.

An airline source told The Sun: "Cops rushed on to the plane and headed straight for the cockpit. The first officer was cuffed and led away."

BA has apologised for the delay and said: "We are taking this matter extremely seriously."

A spokesman for the airline told the BBC: "We are sorry for the delay to our customers. The aircraft remained at the gate until an alternative third pilot joined the flight crew."

The Boeing 777 was due to leave Gatwick's South Terminal at 20:20 GMT but was delayed until just before 23:00.

Gatwick Airport said they would not be commenting as it was a matter for Sussex Police and British Airways.

Sussex Police said it was unable to issue a statement.