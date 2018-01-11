Baby girl dead and boy, 5, critical after Newpound crash
A baby girl has died and her five-year-old brother is in a critical condition after a car crash in West Sussex.
The seven-month-old died in hospital after the crash on the B2133 to Newpound on Wednesday afternoon.
The boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries.
The children were both in a Mazda which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa. Their father, 31, was driving and suffered chest injuries, while their mother, 27, suffered serious leg injuries.
The driver of the Corsa, a 36-year-old man from Pulborough, sustained serious chest injuries and was taken to hospital.
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses.