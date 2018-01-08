Sussex PC admits possessing child abuse images and misconduct
- 8 January 2018
A police officer has admitted possessing indecent images of children and making an indecent image of a child.
PC Martin Harris, 37, who is based in Brighton, also admitted a charge of misconduct in public duty.
The Sussex Police officer entered guilty pleas for all three charges at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.
The case has been adjourned for reports and sentencing on 2 March.