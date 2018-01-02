Image copyright Sussex police Image caption Mohamed Ahmed (pictured) is said to have killed Salvis Auzins following a drug deal

A man has been jailed for stabbing another man to death in East Sussex.

Salvis Auzins, of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, was found dead in an alleyway near his home on 27 July.

Mr Auzins had managed to drive himself there despite being stabbed in Clyde Road, said Sussex Police.

Mohamed Ahmed, appearing at Hove Crown Court, admitted manslaughter The 22-year-old, of Gleneagles Road in Lambeth, south London, was sentenced to 12 years.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Salvis Auzins was stabbed to death in St Leonards

He also admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Sussex Police said the two men had a meeting earlier that day, during which Mr Auzins bought drugs from Ahmed.

Det Ch Insp Emma Heater said: "It appears the defendant Ahmed left a set of keys behind following his first meeting with Mr Auzins, and when the pair met for a second time to exchange the keys there was a disagreement which resulted in a violent attack in a busy residential street in broad daylight.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Mr Auzins was found dead in an alleyway near his home after driving himself there

"Ahmed expressed throughout that he acted in self-defence. Whatever the circumstances, his actions that day ultimately resulted in the death of a man.

"We have spoken to Mr Auzins' parents in Latvia and they are understandably devastated at the loss of their son.

"This case highlights the real dangers of any involvement with illicit drugs, and that those involved in the supply of such drugs may resort to violence."