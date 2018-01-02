Two men are to face a total of 26 charges of historical sexual abuse against boys at a children's home.

Owner John Webber, 77, and manager Don Grasty, 94, worked at the Old Rectory Children's Home in Singleton, West Sussex.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1974 and 1983 against eight boys, aged nine to 15 years.

The pair have been summonsed to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on 6 February.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "The premises closed as a children's home in the late 1980s and any management or occupants of the address since that time have no connection whatsoever with this case."

Mr Webber, of Clifton Hill, Brighton, faces seven charges of indecent assault, two of gross indecency and three of a serious sexual assault, allegedly committed against five boys.

Mr Grasty, of Beach Road, Selsey, faces 10 of indecent assault, three of gross indecency, and one of a serious sexual assault, allegedly committed against five boys.

Two of the boys are alleged to have been victims of both men.