Three girls who went missing from the Worthing area over the weekend have been found.

Joliebelle Wheeldon, 13, Sophie Norris, 12, and Clarice Hall, 13, travelled to Brighton but did not return home.

Clarice and Joliebelle left for Brighton on Saturday and Sophie on Sunday.

All three girls were found in Worthing and are "safe and well", a spokesman for Sussex Police said.