Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Webb crouched at the side of boys' beds while they slept

A former teacher who sexually abused pupils has been sent back to jail after more victims came forward.

Peter Webb was sent to prison in 2015 after admitting similar offences against a pupil whom he taught at Christ's Hospital School in Horsham.

Publicity of his actions prompted more former pupils of the West Sussex school to report him, Hove Crown Court heard.

Webb, 74, who had moved to Authon-Ebeon, France, admitted 11 counts of indecent assault and was jailed.

Sending him back to prison for four years, judge Christine Henson described his crimes as "a gross abuse of trust".

She told him: "You prioritised your sexual needs and carried out this offending for your own sexual gratification with complete disregard for the victims.

"There's a serious and repeated nature of your offending."

Image copyright Dan Gregory / Geograph Image caption The sexual assaults happened at the independent school in the 1970s and 1980s

The court heard Webb, initially a teacher at the fee-paying school and later a house master, would sneak into dormitories to fondle the boys as they slept.

Abigail Husbands, prosecuting, said one of the four victims described smelling alcohol and tobacco on Webb's breath when he crouched by his bedside.

Simon Ray, defending, said Webb could not recall much detail of the offences, which happened between 1974 and 1984.

He said Webb thought that because the children were sleeping, his actions would cause less distress.

The court heard he served 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in the first case against him.

The publicity around that case prompted more victims to come forward and led to his second prosecution.

Christ's Hospital School was founded by Edward VI in 1552. It costs around £31,500 a year and pupils still wear a Tudor-style uniform.