Sussex

Murder charge after man stabbed to death near Crawley playground

  • 30 November 2017
  • From the section Sussex
Cherry Lane adventure playground Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The man was stabbed to death outside Cherry Lane adventure playground

A man has been charged with murder after a 61-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a children's playground.

Vladimir Ivanov, 22, remains in police custody after Glyn Rouse was attacked in Cherry Lane, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Mr Rouse, of Rushetts Place, was treated by paramedics at the scene but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Mr Ivanov, a warehouseman, of Juniper Road, will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as a stab wound.

Police are still appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, the victim or the suspect to come forward.

