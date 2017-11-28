Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed to death in Cherry Lane adventure playground

A man has died after being stabbed in a children's playground, Sussex Police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 60s, was attacked at the adventure playground in Cherry Lane, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 10:30 GMT.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A 22-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.