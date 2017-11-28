Man stabbed to death in children's playground
- 28 November 2017
A man has died after being stabbed in a children's playground, Sussex Police said.
The victim, believed to be in his 60s, was attacked at the adventure playground in Cherry Lane, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 10:30 GMT.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A 22-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.