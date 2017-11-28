Sussex

Man stabbed to death in children's playground

  • 28 November 2017
  • From the section Sussex
Entrance to Cherry Lane adventure playground Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was stabbed to death in Cherry Lane adventure playground

A man has died after being stabbed in a children's playground, Sussex Police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 60s, was attacked at the adventure playground in Cherry Lane, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 10:30 GMT.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A 22-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites