Image copyright Google Image caption The injured teenager was seen at the junction with Old Church Road and Battle Road

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in the stomach.

The victim was attacked in Old Church Road, St Leonards, in East Sussex, at about 18:45 GMT on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

One witness told the BBC that he saw him staggering across Battle Road.

The teenager was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he is in a critical condition.