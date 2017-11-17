Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Rebecca Nevins was killed when the car she was driving was in collision with a Mercedes

A man has been charged over the death of a 70-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen car.

Rebecca Nevins of Manor Fields in Horsham, West Sussex was driving a Ford Fiesta when it crashed with a Mercedes AMG on the A24 on 10 November.

Her family said: "Rebecca was a loving mother-of-two, grandmother-of-two and a partner who was full of life and lit up the lives of everyone she met."

Conor Dobson, 23, of no fixed address has been charged with manslaughter.

He is due to appear at Crawley Magistrate's Court later also facing two charges of burglary.

A 24-year-old woman from Feltham, Hounslow, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was later released while the investigation continues, a police spokesman said.

Another 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car with Ms Nevins, was injured in the collision at the Farthing Hill roundabout at 14:30 GMT.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Emergency services remained at the scene of the crash into the evening

The Mercedes AMG had earlier been spotted with another stolen car - an A class Mercedes - which later crashed into a hedge, police said.

On Sunday, Isaac McFadyen, 18, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, Feltham, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 11 December.