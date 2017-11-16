Two held after Horsham 'stolen hit-and-run' death
Two people have been arrested after a 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision with a stolen car.
The woman was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A24 in Horsham, West Sussex when it crashed with a Mercedes AMG on Friday.
A 23-year-old man from Staines-on-Thames has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary, Sussex Police said.
A 24-year-old woman from Feltham, Hounslow, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Another 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, was injured in the collision at the Farthing Hill roundabout at 14:30 GMT.
The Mercedes AMG had earlier been spotted with another stolen car - an A class Mercedes - which later crashed into a hedge, police said.
On Sunday, Isaac McFadyen, 18, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, Feltham, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 11 December.