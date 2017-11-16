Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The driver of a Ford Fiesta died at the scene and her passenger suffered minor injuries

Two people have been arrested after a 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision with a stolen car.

The woman was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A24 in Horsham, West Sussex when it crashed with a Mercedes AMG on Friday.

A 23-year-old man from Staines-on-Thames has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary, Sussex Police said.

A 24-year-old woman from Feltham, Hounslow, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Another 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, was injured in the collision at the Farthing Hill roundabout at 14:30 GMT.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Emergency services remained at the scene of the crash into the evening

The Mercedes AMG had earlier been spotted with another stolen car - an A class Mercedes - which later crashed into a hedge, police said.

On Sunday, Isaac McFadyen, 18, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, Feltham, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 11 December.