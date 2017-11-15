Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Under Operation Stack, part of the M20 is closed to hold lorries

Plans to create a £250m lorry park to deal with disruption on the M20 in Kent have been dropped by the government.

The park at Stanford, near Folkestone, for up to 3,600 lorries was to prevent the need for Operation Stack, when part of the M20 is closed to hold lorries during cross-Channel disruption.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it was no longer defending a judicial review over the scheme.

Fresh plans are to be developed by Highways England, the government said.

The DfT said an interim plan to keep the M20 open in both directions during Operation Stack would be developed in the meantime.

That plan could see lorries held on the centre of the motorway while other lanes remain open.

The government said a judicial review hearing was planned next month and work had continued to deliver the lorry park as quickly as possible, but it had not been possible.

Image copyright PA Image caption An interim measure is being developed to keep the M20 open both ways during Operation Stack

Operation Stack was used 32 times in summer 2015.

It led to the use of Manston Airport as an emergency lorry park as an interim measure, an arrangement which has now been extended by the DfT.

Roads minister Jesse Norman said the government knew how seriously Kent residents and businesses were affected in 2015 and added: "We remain fully committed to a permanent solution."

Highways England project director John Kerner said improvements at Dover port and to the A20 near Dover had helped to prevent Operation Stack from being implemented.

He added: "We are better prepared than ever, but a better plan for dealing with more widespread disruption is still needed."

A decision on the interim solution is expected early next year with delivery by March 2019.

Options for the permanent scheme are being reviewed with consultation planned early next year, and a planning application expected in 2019.