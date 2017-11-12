Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The teenager was killed when she was hit by a lorry and a car on Saturday evening

A 17-year-old girl has been killed when she was hit by a lorry and a car as she walked home from a bonfire celebration.

The girl from Uckfield had been at the East Hoathly bonfire when she was hit by a Scania Tesco lorry and a Vauxhall Insignia, Sussex Police said.

She had been walking on the East Hoathly by-pass near to The Thatched Garage at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday, a police spokesman said

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

Any witnesses who saw the girl who was wearing a red puffa-style jacked and dark leggings are asked to contact police.