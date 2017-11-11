Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The driver of a Ford Fiesta died at the scene and her passenger suffered minor injuries

A 70-year-old woman has been killed in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen car which had failed to stop for police moments earlier.

The woman was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A24 in Horsham, West Sussex.

Another 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was injured in the crash at the Farthing Hill roundabout just before 14:30 GMT on Friday.

The driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A black Mercedes AMG was believed to have been taken during a burglary in Goring-by-Sea, and was seen leaving the services on the A24 along with a stolen A class Mercedes.

Both cars failed to stop for police, and at 14:23 the A class left the road and crashed into a hedge. The driver ran off and was caught by officers shortly afterwards.

The other Mercedes carried on, but was not being followed by police when it crashed with the Fiesta just over 10 minutes later, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Officers with dogs, and a police helicopter failed to find the missing Mercedes following the crash.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been informed.