Sussex Health Care: Arrested woman released in neglect probe

  • 10 November 2017
Orchard Lodge
Image caption Orchard Lodge is one of nine homes being investigated by Sussex Police

A woman arrested on suspicion of neglect and fraud by police investigating the deaths of 12 care home residents has been released.

Allegations of a lack of care and safeguarding for 43 residents at nine homes run by Sussex Health Care are being investigated by Sussex Police.

The woman, from West Sussex, was detained on Thursday morning under the Criminal Justice and Courts Act.

A force spokesman said she was released under investigation that evening.

