Stephen Frith death: Three held over murder of 'big hearted' man

  • 10 November 2017
Stephen Frith was well known and "always helpful" Image copyright Sussex Police
Image caption Stephen Frith was "small in stature but big in heart", his family said

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in his flat.

Stephen Frith, 58, was found at his home in Tarring Road, West Worthing just before 17:30 BST on 27 October.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, while a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, all from Worthing, were arrested in the town on Wednesday.

Sussex Police said all three had been released under investigation.

In a tribute, Mr Frith's family described him as being "small in stature but big in heart".

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious between 19:00 BST on Wednesday 25 October and 17:25 on Friday 27 October to contact them.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Stephen Frith was found alone at his home in West Worthing

