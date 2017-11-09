Sussex

Sussex Health Care: Woman arrested in neglect probe

  • 9 November 2017
  Sussex
Orchard Lodge
Image caption Orchard Lodge is one of nine homes being investigated by Sussex Police

Police investigating the treatment of residents at care homes have arrested a woman on suspicion of neglect and fraud.

Sussex Police are looking into nine homes run by Sussex Health Care, focusing on the treatment of 43 residents - 12 of whom have since died.

A spokesman said a woman from West Sussex had been arrested and was currently in custody.

Last week, a council moved four people from one of the homes.

