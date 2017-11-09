Image caption Insp Tony Lumb has been suspended from Sussex Police

A police inspector has been referred to prosecutors over allegations he had sex with vulnerable women he met through work.

The nature of contact between Insp Tony Lumb, of Sussex Police, and the women was investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Their findings have now been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

IPCC operations manager Catherine Hall, said there was evidence "the officer may have committed a criminal offence".

Mr Lumb was suspended from work in March, after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of the IPCC investigation, called Operation Nectarine.

He was released from bail in May, at the conclusion of his interview under criminal caution.

Ms Hall added: "The investigation has also found the officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct and we will now be in discussion with Sussex Police regarding any disciplinary hearings."

The CPS will decide whether any criminal charges should be brought.