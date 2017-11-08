Sussex Police officer charged over indecent child images
- 8 November 2017
A police officer has been suspended after being charged over indecent images of children.
PC Martin Harris, 37, who is based in Brighton, has been charged with possession of indecent images of children and making an indecent image of a child.
The Sussex Police officer has also been charged with misconduct in public duty.
He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Brighton magistrates on 30 November.