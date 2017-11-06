Sussex

Man in coma after Crawley fight dies

Lloyds Barbers in Crawley high street Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The fight took place outside Lloyds Barbers, police said

A man who was placed in a coma after being injured in a fight has died.

Thomas Kelly, 22, had been in a car when he got into an argument with people in two other cars in Crawley at about 03:00 BST on 21 October.

Several people got out and began fighting outside Lloyds Barbers on the High Street, Sussex Police said.

Mr Kelly, who lived in the town, died on Friday. Four men arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation.

