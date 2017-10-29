West Worthing murder: Man found dead in flat
29 October 2017
A 58-year-old man was found dead in his home in West Sussex, prompting a murder investigation.
The man was discovered at a flat in Tarring Road, West Worthing, at 17:30 BST on Friday.
On Sunday, Sussex Police revealed detectives are now treating the death as suspicious.
Det Ch Ins Jo Hayes said: "It is vital that anyone who may have information that could be of help to us comes forward."