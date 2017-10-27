Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jillian Howell was described as a "loving sister, aunty and friend" by her family

A woman who was found stabbed to death in her home in Brighton has been named as 46-year-old Jillian Howell.

Her body was found with multiple stab wounds in Sandgate Road on Thursday.

A Seaford man, 51, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police have said the suspect and Ms Howell knew each other.

Paying tribute to Ms Howell, her family said she was a passionate Brighton and Hove Albion fan and had volunteered as a Samaritan.

Image caption Police received a call which led them to the scene

In a statement issued through Sussex Police, the family said: "Jill was a kind, gentle and loving sister, aunty and friend. We are shocked and heartbroken by her loss.

"She touched many lives in her volunteer work with the Samaritans and was always helping others.

"She loved to travel and was a passionate Albion fan and season ticket holder.

"She lived life to the fullest and was dearly loved by her friends and family."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Flowers have been left at the house in Brighton

Police said on Thursday their inquiry began when a man called officers from outside the city's John Street police station.

They said information he provided led them to Sandgate Road where Ms Howell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious between 18:00 BST on Wednesday and 06:00 on Thursday is urged to contact officers.