Image caption Consultant-led maternity and paediatric services were moved from Eastbourne to Hastings

A review of controversial changes to maternity services in East Sussex has found 27% of women surveyed had to move to another hospital while in labour.

The women started labour at Eastbourne District General Hospital (EDGH), and were mostly transferred by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.

The national average for women moved in labour was 25%, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said.

Some maternity services were moved from Eastbourne to Hastings in 2014.

Eastbourne Borough Council surveyed 1,652 women who gave birth in 2016 - 35% of the total number of mothers-to-be in the county.

Live: More news from across the South East

Jo Shayler, senior midwife and clinical service manager at the NHS trust, said its priority was to provide "high quality, safe maternity services".

She added that the transfer rate from EDGH to the Conquest for all mothers-to-be last year was 18.7%.

"The report shows most mothers believe the service at Eastbourne is excellent," she said.

Liz Walke, chair of Save the DGH campaign, said the survey added another piece "to the jigsaw of catastrophic changes to maternity services" in Eastbourne which were putting "the lives of mothers and babies at risk".

Of those questioned, 93% said they would choose to give birth at EDGH if a full obstetric service was available.

Key points from the survey

Most mothers believe the services to be excellent or good but 17% consider the post-natal services to be poor or very poor

78% of mothers would wish to give birth at a location with doctors on site

93% of mothers served by the Eastbourne, Hailsham, and Seaford Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) would choose to give birth at EDGH if a full obstetric service were available

Of the 312 mothers who had a pre-natal appointment with a consultant in Eastbourne, 85% did not give birth at EDGH

Of those mothers who started labour at EDGH, 27% were transferred during labour, principally to the Conquest Hospital.

The decision to downgrade maternity services at EDGH to just being midwife-led resulted in huge protests at the time.

The independent survey, which was conducted in partnership with the Office for National Statistics, will be considered by the council's scrutiny committee on 4 December.