Image caption A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead

A woman's body has been found with multiple stab wounds at a house in Brighton.

The body of the 46-year-old was discovered in Sandgate Road at 06:00 BST.

A 51-year-old man from Seaford has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Inquiries began when a man called officers from outside the city's John Street police station. Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Till Sanderson, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around Sandgate Road between 18:00 BST on Wednesday and 06:00 BST on Thursday.

"It appears that both suspect and victim were known to each other and we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident."

The scene was sealed off and officers carried out house-to-house inquiries.