Image caption The violent events happened near a school which is closed for half term

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man was assaulted near a school.

The men, aged 22 and 23 and both from south London, have been released under investigation.

The victim is a suspect in a stabbing outside the school in St Leonards-on-Sea on Monday, Sussex Police said.

Officers were called to Woodland Vale Road, at 11:30 BST after a man was stabbed multiple times.

The injured man, whose identity is unknown, was taken to Conquest Hospital in a serious condition and is now stable.

Sussex Police is searching for a third man involved in the assault and are appealing for information from witnesses.

The school's calendar says it is currently closed for half term. The BBC was unable to contact anyone for comment.