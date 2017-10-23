Sussex

'One-off' £1.5m supercar damaged in crash at Tangmere

  • 23 October 2017
Pagani Zonda Image copyright Sussex Police
Image caption The blue Pagani Zonda crashed on the A27 at Tangmere

An extremely rare £1.5m supercar was badly damaged after it smashed into a crash barrier in West Sussex.

The Pagani Zonda, which has a top speed of more than 200mph (322kmph), crashed on the A27 at Tangmere on Saturday shortly after 07:30 BST.

Sussex Police said the driver was not injured but the "one-off" Italian-made car was left with "significant damage".

It is thought the car was travelling in a convoy of sports cars at the time and police have appealed for witnesses.

"We are hoping someone would remember as it is so distinctive," PC Peter De Silvo said.

Image copyright Sussex Police
Image caption Police believe it was travelling from Worthing to Chichester with several other sports cars

